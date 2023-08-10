Douglas County

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently awarded a $107,800 grant to Douglas Public Health Network (DPHN) to expand the new and wildly successful Emergency Preparedness Program for Older Adults in Douglas County.

The innovative emergency preparedness program for older adults, a cooperative undertaking between DPHN, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Douglas County Senior Services, launched in March 2023 after receiving a $7,500 Elder Services Innovation Grant from the Oregon Office of Rural Health and kick start funding from the County to help pay for the first 200 preparedness handbooks and starter go-kits.

