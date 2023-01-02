Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice, and Tom Kress, along with the Douglas County Senior Services Department recently announce that Jenny Wilson was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for December 2022.
Commissioner Kress was honored to present Jenny with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Winston on December 22. Bistro Sixty Winston is located inside the Winston Community Center on 440 Grape Avenue in Winston.
“Jenny is a wonderful example of the kind of dedicated volunteers who make our Bistro Sixty and Meals on Wheels programs so successful. She serves all three days at the Winston site and is an invaluable part of the team,” remarked Kress, liaison commissioner to Douglas County Senior Services.
Dining Site Coordinator Darla Hilburn nominated Jenny as Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month. She said, “Jenny is so dedicated to serving others and always with her amazing smile.”
Ten years ago, after operating an adult foster home for several years with her husband, Jenny saw a need in the community and signed up to drive a Meals on Wheels route in Winston. She enjoyed it so much that she joined the Senior Services team in 2013 as a part-time Bistro Sixty food service worker.
She served in that capacity for nine years until she retired in March of 2022. But, she again signed up as a volunteer at the dining site.
“I love visiting with each and every person. Volunteering at the Senior Dining Site is truly my second home.”
Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites prepare meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at our seven rural dining site locations in Glide, Glendale, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston, and Yoncalla. Senior Services staff know there are others in our communities who could benefit from their Meals on Wheels delivery program and/or meals at their Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites. If residents know of friends or family who are unable to drive, need assistance with daily living activities, would benefit from hot meal delivery, or need other assistance, they are encouraged to call the Aging & Disabilities Resource Connection in the Douglas County Senior Services Department at (541) 440-3677 or by sending an email to adrc@co.douglas.or.us.
