Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice, and Tom Kress, along with the Douglas County Senior Services Department recently announce that Jenny Wilson was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for December 2022.  

Commissioner Kress was honored to present Jenny with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Winston on December 22. Bistro Sixty Winston is located inside the Winston Community Center on 440 Grape Avenue in Winston.



