Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, along with our Douglas County Senior Services Department are honored to announce that Tom and Tina Medler were awarded the  Douglas County Senior Services Volunteers of the Month award for October. Kress was honored to present the couple with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Sutherlin, which is located inside the Sutherlin Senior Center at 202 East Central in Sutherlin.

“The vitality our volunteers bring to our Bistro Sixty Dining Sites is unmatched in Tom & Tina Medler! It is really something to watch them engage with the guests. Volunteers like them are what makes our programs run so smoothly,” remarked Kress, liaison commissioner to Douglas County Senior Services.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments