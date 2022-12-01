Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, along with our Douglas County Senior Services Department are honored to announce that Tom and Tina Medler were awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteers of the Month award for October. Kress was honored to present the couple with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Sutherlin, which is located inside the Sutherlin Senior Center at 202 East Central in Sutherlin.
“The vitality our volunteers bring to our Bistro Sixty Dining Sites is unmatched in Tom & Tina Medler! It is really something to watch them engage with the guests. Volunteers like them are what makes our programs run so smoothly,” remarked Kress, liaison commissioner to Douglas County Senior Services.
Douglas County Lead Food Service Worker at the Sutherlin Senior Dining Site, Victoria Kietzman nominated the Medlers for the award. She said, “Tom and Tina are the foundation of Bistro Sixty in Sutherlin. They are passionate about their duties and fulfill them with kindness and a smile. They’ve done every single job, including driving for our Meals on Wheels program. The best part of how they serve is the time they take sitting and visiting with those who dine with us.”
Tom and Tina Medler have volunteered at Bistro Sixty Sutherlin for 18 of the 19 years they’ve lived in Douglas County. Tom spent 42 years as an industrial engineer and Tina was an interior designer for 20 years, but now they spend their time visiting their seven children and their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren all over the United States. When not volunteering at Bistro Sixty, their church, or the Elks Lodge, they’re traveling worldwide. The couple has been married for 61 years and they love to dance and play cards.
Tina stated, “We’ve been volunteering since we were in our 20s when we belonged to the Jaycees. We volunteer because we receive so much more than we give!”
The Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites prepare meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at seven rural dining site locations in Glide, Glendale, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston, and Yoncalla. Senior Services staff know there are others in our communities who could benefit from their Meals on Wheels delivery program and/or meals at their Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites. If residents know of friends or family who are unable to drive, need assistance with daily living activities, would benefit from hot meal delivery, or need other assistance, they are encouraged to call the Aging & Disabilities Resource Connection in the Douglas County Senior Services Department at (541) 440-3677 or by sending an email to adrc@co.douglas.or.us.
