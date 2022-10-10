Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman and Tom Kress were honored to present Bennie Sigmon with the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for September on Tuesday, September 27, at Bistro Sixty Sutherlin located inside the Sutherlin Seniors Center.
“As a board, we believe recognizing the dedicated men and women who serve our seniors is so important. The number of man-hours it takes to operate programs through our Senior Services Department is astonishing and it wouldn’t be successful without volunteers like Bennie. They serve each week doing the often-unseen but pivotal work of caring for our seniors through our dining sites and Meals on Wheels programs. It’s an honor to recognize him for serving faithfully three times a week for almost two decades. That kind of commitment is simply outstanding,” said Kress, liaison commissioner to Douglas County Senior Services.
Victoria Kietzman nominated Sigmon as Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month. She said, “The number of things Bennie does is almost too long to list because there’s not much he doesn’t do to help Bistro Sixty Sutherlin run smoothly. From the time he opens the site each morning to packing everything away, Bennie is willing to help wherever he is needed and feels great responsibility for ensuring a job well done. He has been “The Queen of the Kitchen” Miss Louise’s right-hand man for more than 18 years. He is full of smiles and we are blessed to have him on our team.”
Bennie is no stranger to the kitchen. After four years in the Air Force right out of high school, he has spent his lifetime working in the food service industry. Longtime owner of the Burger Barn Restaurant and more than two decades managing Safeway Bakeries and training up-and-coming bakers within the company, his labor of love continues in his role as the Queen of the Kitchen’s “partner in crime.” Bennie’s favorite part of volunteering is serving meals without having to cook them himself. When he is not serving at Bistro Sixty, Bennie enjoys spending time with his kids, and long walks with Louise. Over the years, he has often shared his knack for landscaping by helping others with his caring heart and his green thumbs.
Bennie said, “Serving here with Louise really gives me purpose. And it’s fun!”
