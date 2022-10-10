Top volunteer

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman and Tom Kress were honored to present Bennie Sigmon with the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for September on Tuesday, September 27, at Bistro Sixty Sutherlin located inside the Sutherlin Seniors Center.

“As a board, we believe recognizing the dedicated men and women who serve our seniors is so important. The number of man-hours it takes to operate programs through our Senior Services Department is astonishing and it wouldn’t be successful without volunteers like Bennie. They serve each week doing the often-unseen but pivotal work of caring for our seniors through our dining sites and Meals on Wheels programs. It’s an honor to recognize him for serving faithfully three times a week for almost two decades. That kind of commitment is simply outstanding,” said Kress, liaison commissioner to Douglas County Senior Services.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments