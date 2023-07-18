Sr. volunteer

Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman presents the Senior Volunteer of the Month award to Ron Thomas.

 Contributed photo

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with our Douglas County Senior Services Department are pleased to announce that Ron Thomas was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for June 2023.  Ron was presented with the award on Thursday, June 20, 2023, from Commissioner Tim Freeman.

“The guitar music that Ron brings to our Senior Dining Sites is fantastic,” remarked Commissioner Tim Freeman. “We really appreciate his generosity in sharing his musical talent with our senior patrons."

