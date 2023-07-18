Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with our Douglas County Senior Services Department are pleased to announce that Ron Thomas was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for June 2023. Ron was presented with the award on Thursday, June 20, 2023, from Commissioner Tim Freeman.
“The guitar music that Ron brings to our Senior Dining Sites is fantastic,” remarked Commissioner Tim Freeman. “We really appreciate his generosity in sharing his musical talent with our senior patrons."
Douglas County Senior Services Director Jeanne Wright nominated Ron for the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award. She said, “Ron brings so much joy, fun and happiness to our senior dining sites. When he performs, people are always smiling, dancing, and clapping. It is a special treat for our seniors when he comes to entertain at one of our senior dining sites. He makes everyone feel welcome and has quite a following too!”
Ron moved to Douglas County about a year ago from the Portland area and began volunteering to play music at several Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites right after he arrived. He is retired from the telecommunications industry and also brings music to residents and staff at memory care and nursing home facilities in Roseburg and Cottage Grove. Ron says the best part of volunteering at the senior dining sites is seeing all the smiles and watching friends enjoy his music. He volunteers, “Because I wanted to see people gathering and having a good time after the long isolation of the pandemic. Also, I want to bring uplifting music to help the communities rebuild. When I’m singing and people are singing along with me, especially to songs like Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “16 Tons” and Hank William’s “Hey, Good Lookin”, it’s all about the smiles, having fun and enjoying one another’s company.”
Our Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites prepare meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at our seven rural dining site locations in Glide, Glendale, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston, and Yoncalla. Senior Services staff know there are others in our communities who could benefit from their Meals on Wheels delivery program and/or meals at their Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites. If residents know of friends or family who are unable to drive, need assistance with daily living activities, would benefit from hot meal delivery, or need other assistance, they are encouraged to call the Aging & Disabilities Resource Connection in the Douglas County Senior Services Department at (541) 440-3677 or by sending an email to adrc@co.douglas.or.us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In