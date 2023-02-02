Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with Douglas County Senior Services Department recently announced that Precilia Ortega was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for January. Kress was honored to present Precilia with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Glide on Thursday, January 19. Bistro Sixty Glide is located at 20062 North Umpqua Highway in Glide, inside the Glide Community Center.
“We are grateful for volunteers like Precilia who see a need and jump in to serve so enthusiastically. She serves the Glide site and we appreciate her being part of the team,” stated Kress, liaison Commissioner to the Douglas County Senior Services Department.
Douglas County Senior Services, Food Service Worker Barbara Sulffridge nominated Precilia for the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award. She said, “Precilia can do anything and everything. She jumps in and helps with whatever is needed.”
Precilia has been volunteering at Bistro Sixty Glide since moving to Glide two years ago from Hayward, California. She spent twenty years working in the waste management industry and was an interpreter for the company she worked for since she speaks both Spanish and English fluently. When she is not volunteering, she spends time reading and gardening. “I love volunteering because I really like to be doing something all the time. I love people and I really enjoy serving here and delight in visiting with our guests.” Douglas County’s seven rural Senior Dining Sites and Meals on Wheels programs are managed by Douglas County Senior Services Department staff but are successful because of the dedication of volunteers like Precilia. To get involved with Douglas County Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites and Meals on Wheels programs or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Darla Hilburn at the Douglas County Senior Services Department via email at dahilbur@co.douglas.or.us or by calling (541) 440-3677. Thank you, Precilia!
