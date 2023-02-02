Precilia Ortega

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with Douglas County Senior Services Department recently announced that Precilia Ortega was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for January. Kress was honored to present Precilia with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Glide on Thursday, January 19. Bistro Sixty Glide is located at 20062 North Umpqua Highway in Glide, inside the Glide Community Center.

“We are grateful for volunteers like Precilia who see a need and jump in to serve so enthusiastically. She serves the Glide site and we appreciate her being part of the team,” stated Kress, liaison Commissioner to the Douglas County Senior Services Department.

Senior volunteer Precillia Ortega

Commissioner Tom Kress recently gave Precillia Ortega the Senior Volunteer of the Month award.


