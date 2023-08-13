Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with the Douglas County Senior Services Department announce that Judy Clark was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for July. Judy was presented with the award on Thursday, July 20 at the Douglas County Bistro-Sixty dining site in Winston.
“Volunteers like Judy that volunteer to deliver meals to our seniors are a blessing,” remarked Commissioner Tom Kress, liaison commissioner to the Douglas County Senior Services Department. “We really appreciate that she gives her time to serve others in the community. Her enthusiasm is contagious!”
Winston Bistro Sixty dining site Food Service Worker, Margaret Reed nominated Judy for the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for her work as a Meals on Wheels delivery driver. She said, “Judy brings so much positive energy to the program and is an absolute joy to have on our team.”
Judy moved to Douglas County a few years ago from Orange County, California and has been volunteering at the Winston Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site for a couple of years. Prior to becoming a volunteer, she worked in Hospice Care for five years. Judy said she just loves volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program in Winston.
“I love meeting the Meals on Wheels clients and helping by taking them food. I also enjoy working with the other great volunteers here,” commented Judy. “I met my best friend through Meals on Wheels deliveries. We met, we clicked right away, and we are best friends now!”
The Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites prepare meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at seven rural dining site locations in Glide, Glendale, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston, and Yoncalla.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In