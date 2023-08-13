Senior volunteer

Winston Bistro-Sixty Food Service Worker Margaret Reed, left, presents the senior volunteer of the month award to Judy Clark.

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with the Douglas County Senior Services Department announce that Judy Clark was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for July. Judy was presented with the award on Thursday, July 20 at the Douglas County Bistro-Sixty dining site in Winston.

“Volunteers like Judy that volunteer to deliver meals to our seniors are a blessing,” remarked Commissioner Tom Kress, liaison commissioner to the Douglas County Senior Services Department. “We really appreciate that she gives her time to serve others in the community.  Her enthusiasm is contagious!”

