Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with our Douglas County Senior Services Department are pleased to announce that Caroline Sutherland was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for August. Commissioner Kress presented her with the award August 15 at the Douglas County Bistro-Sixty senior dining site in Riddle.
“Committed and faithful volunteers like Caroline are the heart and soul of our senior dining programs,” remarked Commissioner Tom Kress, liaison Commissioner to the Douglas County Senior Services Department. “We could not do what we do for our older adults without the help of wonderful volunteers like Caroline!”
Douglas County Senior Services Coordinator Amanda Hilburn nominated Caroline for the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for her volunteer work at the Riddle Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site. She nominated Caroline for her, “Outstanding volunteerism and willingness to help out wherever she is needed.”
Caroline has lived in Douglas County since 1995 and has been volunteering at the Riddle Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site for about eight years. She primarily volunteers as a delivery driver for the Meals on Wheels program, but also helps serve and dish plates to diners at the dining site. Caroline also volunteers at the Riddle Library. She remarked, “I love volunteering. It keeps me from depression and keeps me busy. I do it for the camaraderie with my fellow volunteers and our diners.”
The Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites prepare meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at our seven rural dining site locations in Glide, Glendale, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston, and Yoncalla. Senior Services staff know there are others in our communities who could benefit from their Meals on Wheels delivery program and/or meals at their Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites. If residents know of friends or family who are unable to drive, need assistance with daily living activities, would benefit from hot meal delivery, or need other assistance, they are encouraged to call the Aging & Disabilities Resource Connection in the Douglas County Senior Services Department at (541) 440-3677 or by sending an email to adrc@douglascountyor.gov.
Douglas County’s seven rural Senior Dining Sites and Meals on Wheels programs are managed by Douglas County Senior Services Department staff but are successful because of the dedication of volunteers like Caroline. To get involved with Douglas County Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites and Meals on Wheels programs or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Amanda Hilburn at amanda.hilburn@douglascountyor.gov or (541) 440-4245 or Kellie Redifer at kellie.redifer@douglascountyor.gov or (541) 464-3893.
