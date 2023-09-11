Sr. Volunteer

Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress presents Caroline Sutherland with the Senior Volunteer of the Month award.

 Contributed photo

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman, along with our Douglas County Senior Services Department are pleased to announce that Caroline Sutherland was awarded the Douglas County Senior Services Volunteer of the Month award for August. Commissioner Kress presented her with the award August 15 at the Douglas County Bistro-Sixty senior dining site in Riddle.

“Committed and faithful volunteers like Caroline are the heart and soul of our senior dining programs,” remarked Commissioner Tom Kress, liaison Commissioner to the Douglas County Senior Services Department. “We could not do what we do for our older adults without the help of wonderful volunteers like Caroline!”

