Coos County Commissioners were confronted this week by a handful of residents who claim the 2020 election results were fraudulent and who support, according to their comments, a lawsuit against 12 Oregon counties, including Coos, and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan filed after the 2020 elections.
And it wasn’t long before things got emotional.
Commission Chair John Sweet threatened expulsion from the meeting if the group claiming election fraud did not stop blurting out while others attempted to speak.
“If you continue, I’ll have you removed from the meeting,” Sweet said when an opponent to the narrative of a stolen election attempted to testify.
David Jennings said of the lawsuit, “The people making these claims don’t like democracy.” His statements were met with boos and jeers.
Meantime, The 13 plaintiffs in the case, continue to claim the refuted theory that the 2020 election was stolen. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement.”
The Secretary of State last week, on October 28, filed a motion to dismiss based on lack of evidence, wrong jurisdiction and failure to prove their point of failure to provide a certificate in connection with voting machines which the secretary denies. Fagan also denied any such crisis of confidence.
In fact, opponents of the lawsuit claim it’s those who continue denying accurate election results who are undermining confidence.
Several members of the public who support the lawsuit appeared before the Coos County Commission on Tuesday, November 1, in support of the claim. Resident Denesa Rains who told the commission she fears the county is not taking elections seriously enough, also expressed “fear for the nation.”
Rains cited a haunted house being set up in the county building and claimed staff used tax dollars and time to create it and that it’s inappropriate at a time when people need to focus on elections. “There’s a lack of transparency here.”
“We did it all on our own time,” said Coos employee Mike Hagens who talked about the fun he and his crew had creating the haunted house for children in the boiler room at the county building.
“Not a penny of tax payer money was used. We bought everything ourselves and did it after our shifts or on weekends,” he told the commissioners, reiterating that the haunted house did not interfere with their work. “Staff was in the building to deal with emergencies.”
Hagens discussed the value of connection and service to the community in his defense of their haunted house.
Resident Rod Taylor maintained his support of Rains and concerns about election results and claims some within the employ of the county are in support of a “globalist plan to push people out of rural communities.”
County Commissioners didn’t comment on the testimony on Tuesday.
However, elections officials in Coos and throughout Oregon maintain that mail in ballots are generally considered very safe and accurate. According to the MIT elections lab the fraud rate is 0.00006%.
To put that into context, according to MIT, it amounts to such a low rate it isn’t enough to be a meaningful statistic, something in the ballpark of one mistaken ballot every six or seven years.
As of now every state offers some form of mail in ballot and eight states—California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington—allow all elections to be conducted by mail.
The practice dates back to the Civil War so soldiers could vote on the battle field.
