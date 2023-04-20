The Coos County Commission discussed the issue of whether to close public vehicle road access to forest lands at its March 11th meeting.
In public comment, a citizen Rob Taylor asked the commission whether it had held a work session on the question or voted to close the roads to the public.
One of the commissioners said no decision has been made.
Commissioner Rod Taylor said he campaigned on the issue of keeping access to the roads open. However, he said every week the county get reports of illegal dumping, including slaughtered domestic animal remains, and recently 10 trees were illegally cut and taken away, presumably for fire wood.
“As much as I support the right of people to access land, we have a responsibility to the citizens to protect those assets,” the commissioner said.
He said he has not found a “suitable technological solution to the problem, and it does appear for the time, the most prudent thing” to do would be to gate those roads.
A few people are ruining this for everybody, he said.
In other business, the Coos County Commission authorized repairs in the amount of $25,000 as an insurance deductible to repair a drainage problem at the Oaks Pavilion in the county fairgrounds.
Chairman of the Coos County Fair Board Brad Burnette said french drains outside the Pavilion are insufficient to drain water away and it is leaking into the building, causing it to sink at one end.
A drain at least five feet deep needs to be constructed to replace the existing 18- inch french drains and the support beams need to be raised, Burnette said.
The county commission voted to use this repair payment to satisfy the $25,000 deductible in the insurance policy.
In other business, Michele Zwartjes, field supervisor with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service made a presentation on a study underway to determine the feasibility of relocating sea otters to the Southern Coast of Oregon.
Zwartjes said the department is in the process of organizing open houses in towns along the coast to take public comment on the issue to complete the study.
She said the Oregon and Northern California coastal areas form “the largest remaining gap” of the sea otter habitat. The goal is to restore the species.
Such a relocation would benefit the fisheries, the ecotourism industry, and have a cultural value for the indigenous people, she said.
The plan would be to reintroduce three wild pups a year for a total of 100, she said.
Also on the agenda, the commission voted to approve a grant agreement with the Ford Family Foundation, which will provide $80,000 towards the cost of repairing the old bleachers at the county rodeo arena.
