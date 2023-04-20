forest
Courtesy Photo

The Coos County Commission discussed the issue of whether to close public vehicle road access to forest lands at its March 11th meeting.

In public comment, a citizen Rob Taylor asked the commission whether it had held a work session on the question or voted to close the roads to the public.

0
0
0
0
2





Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments