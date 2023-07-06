County Forest

Due to a marked increase of trash being dumped in the county forests, county commissioners voted to close all county forest roads to vehicular traffic.

 The World file photo

Coos County commissioners voted unanimously last week to close almost all county forest roads to vehicle traffic, but promised to continue to discuss the issue.

Citing an increase in trash in county forests, commissioners voted to close the forest roads in an effort to cut the growing cost of having county employees remove the trash. The lone exception is Davis Creek Road, where a group of residents promised to keep the area clean.

2
4
2
5
23





Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments