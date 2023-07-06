Coos County commissioners voted unanimously last week to close almost all county forest roads to vehicle traffic, but promised to continue to discuss the issue.
Citing an increase in trash in county forests, commissioners voted to close the forest roads in an effort to cut the growing cost of having county employees remove the trash. The lone exception is Davis Creek Road, where a group of residents promised to keep the area clean.
Commissioner Rod Taylor said the decision was not easy and he hoped it would not be the final decision.
“This resolution is not the end all,” Taylor said. “There are a few things to say about this. No. 1, I hate having to do this. I despise having to do this. This actually hurts my heart a little bit, and I’ll tell you why. I campaigned for this seat and one of the topics I campaigned on is I stood before the county forest gates and I said I’ll open these gates.
“Well, you know, there was a lot of stuff I didn’t know when I said that. I didn’t know how depraved some of the Coos County citizens are in the way they treat our public lands.”
Taylor explained that county has been fighting nonstop to control the garbage being dumped in the forest as well as fires being set and left to burn.
Taylor said while the commissioners were acting at the regular meeting, they had also planned a work session discuss the issue further and to hear even more public input.
Theresa Avery of Bandon was one of several public speakers, most who questioned the decision.
“The problem with this is deeper than just trash in county lands,” Avery said. “We know we have a large homeless problem, drug problem, so it’s deeper than just trash.”
Avery said she used to camp in Canada, and they set a $5,000 fine for litter. As a result, she said her campsite was always immaculate. She suggested the county establish major fines rather than close the roads.
“Many times, our fundamental rights, they will curtail those because some people are doing something wrong,” she said. “I see this the same way.”
Another speaker asked commissioners why they felt the need to act when they were holding a work session on the issue a week later.
“I don’t see why you have to pass this today if you’re going to have a work session next week,” he said. “I know for a fact if you pass this today, you’re never going to get it out. I suggest you table this until after the work session.”
Commissioner Bob Main said there was an urgency, saying there were two arson cases in the county forests over the last two weeks.
Two speakers urged commissioners to find a way to open more of the county jail, saying if more lawbreakers could be held in jail, it would diminish the threat. Another person suggested installing a camera system that could be monitored by the emergency dispatchers.
After listening, Taylor said the biggest problem was regular people using the county forests as a personal dump.
“While the homeless population is certainly contributary to this is some way, that is a minimal problem,” Taylor said. “We have citizens of Coos County that go and unload entire pickup loads of garbage along the sides of the road.”
Taylor said closing the county forest may not end the problem, but it would limit the area law enforcement needed to enforce which would increase the likelihood of catching violators.
Great, now where am I supposed to dump my trash?
