Coos County commissioners voted unanimously to ask the state Legislature to repeal Measure 110, which decriminalized most drugs in the state.
Commissioners were joined by Sheriff Gabriel Fabrizio in saying Measure 110 has led to increased crime, adding the promised drug counseling has not materialized and has had virtually no impact.
Bob Main, the chair of the board of commissioners, read a resolution that points out in great detail how Measure 110 has failed to improve conditions in Coos County and around the state.
Among some of the items Main pointed out included there has been a dramatic increase in overdose deaths across the state and in Coos County. In Coos County, there were nine overdose deaths in 2020 and eight in 2021. Last year, that number spiked to 28 and there have been up to 19 so far this year.
Main also pointed out Measure 110s enforcement provisions, a fine, have been ineffective. According to Oregon court records, 5,299 tickets have been filed in court and a full 60% have been ignored and not paid. With no further enforcement mechanism, there is nothing law enforcement can do.
In addition, a treatment referral hotline set up as a result of Measure 110 has received only 119 calls in 15 months and the treatment facilities promised have not been opened.
The resolution listed many more problems with Measure 110, problems Main said don’t exist in most other states.
“I made several trips back east this year,’ Main said, “and once you get out of Oregon, you don’t see these problems.”
During public comment, every person that spoke was in favor of repealing Measure 110, with some going as far as saying even marijuana should be criminalized again.
While commissioners did not go that far, Commissioner John Sweet made a motion to approve the resolution calling for the repeal of Measure 110 and Commissioner Rod Taylor seconded it.
“I’ve been thinking about it a long time and it seem like the decriminalization in 110 led to people coming and saying we don’t have to worry about police,” Main said.
Taylor went even further while voicing his concerns.
“Measure 110 has been an absolute monstrosity for the people of Oregon, for law enforcement, for healthcare, for everyone,” Taylor said. “It’s appalling that it’s even there. I hope everyone in the room stands up, calls our legislators and keeps the pressure on. This has got to go away.”
Rob Taylor from Bandon called into the meeting and said he supported the move but it wasn’t enough.
“There are people out there who use drugs, especially marijuana, and have never committed another crime in their lives,” he said. “Going after Measure 110 belies the fact we have a broken criminal justice system. You have to address that. The state has plenty of money. If they have money to buy crack pipes for everybody, they should be able to send us money to fund our jail. When the system breaks, everything else breaks down.”
While the commissioners seemed to agree with Taylor’s thoughts, they said getting rid of Measure 110 would be a good start.
“This is a step to say we’ve had enough,” Main said.
Commissioners then voted unanimously to pass the resolution, which they planned to send to the Legislature.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In