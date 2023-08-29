opioid drugs

During public comment, every person that spoke was in favor of repealing Measure 110, with some going as far as saying even marijuana should be criminalized again.

 Matthew de Lange

Coos County commissioners voted unanimously to ask the state Legislature to repeal Measure 110, which decriminalized most drugs in the state.

Commissioners were joined by Sheriff Gabriel Fabrizio in saying Measure 110 has led to increased crime, adding the promised drug counseling has not materialized and has had virtually no impact.

7
0
1
0
2





Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments