COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved the installation of a carport to be built at the Coos County Animal Shelter that will provide coverage to one of the shelter’s “meet and greet” area.
In partnership with Animal Shelter Partners, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to the Coos County Animal Shelter, the group was able to raise about $7,000 to go toward the carport, said shelter operator Officer Jaclyn Rosenberg.
“It will provide a dry area for the dogs to play as well as a place for people to meet the animals,” said Rosenberg. “It will provide a nicer area and environment overall.”
The carport was estimated to cost about $5,400. Of the funds raised, the remaining will go toward its installation and any further improvements needed. Currently, the shelter has three areas for its dogs to roam, two of which already have covers. The smaller fenced-uncovered area, which is in front of the building, will be where the new carport is expected to go.
As of now there isn’t a date scheduled of when the carport will be installed. According to Rosenberg, the area has about 11 to 13 trees that are awaiting removal. The trees have caused issues in regards to clogging the shelter’s gutters, have posed as a safety hazard to the structure of the building and have also provided a pathway for rats to enter the shelter through its roof.
With the expansion of the “meet and greet” area the trees will need to be removed. It will cost the county about $3,200 to do so, which the Board of Commissioner approved last month. The removal is scheduled to take place September 24 and will be a two day project. The carport is measured to cover about 1,080 square feet.
The Animal Control Division of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office overseas the animal shelter, which provides temporary shelter for lost, unwanted or abandoned animals. In May, talks of a possible relocation were in place to move the shelter to Coos Bay. However, no concrete decisions have been made pending a range of factors including the new building meeting certain requirements under Oregon law to operate as an animal shelter.
The current shelter’s capacity will hold up to 40 cats and 20 dogs. The new “meet and greet” area is expected to help improve the shelter’s adoption services. It is also expected to help improve security, being that the current covered areas are in the back of the facility.