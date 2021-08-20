A regular meeting of the Coos County Board of Commissioners quickly turned chaotic when a crowd of protestors demanding an end to mask mandates filled the board chambers and began yelling threats at the board.
Less than 20 minutes after the meeting began Tuesday, as the mood in the chambers turned more frantic, two commissioners made a motion to end the meeting and walked out.
Commissioner John Sweet made the motion and Commissioner Melissa Cribbins seconded it. The two then left, while Commissioner Bob Main, who was not wearing a mask, stayed inside to talk to protestors.
The protest came after commissioners met last week and voted to reinstate a mask mandate for county employees and at county buildings. The vote came after Gov. Kate Brown issued an indoors mask mandate at all commercial buildings.
The protestors carried signs objecting to the mandates, some carrying signs calling the commissioners Nazis.
The meeting was rescheduled as a virtual meeting Wednesday.
After the meeting, Cribbins posted a message to her personal Facebook page, saying for the first time in nine years as a commissioner, she felt in danger at the meeting.
“As many of you know, Gov. Brown put the mask mandate back in last week for employees in indoor spaces, and we passed that mandate,” Cribbins said. “So, county employees are required to wear a mask when they’re inside. We require people to wear masks in county buildings. This is because, whether you believe it’s the right way to solve the problem or the wrong way to solve the problem, our COVID numbers are going up dramatically in the county.”
In the last few weeks, Coos County has gone from less than 10 active COVID cases to more than 400.
There have also been several new deaths linked to COVID reported.
“We’re trying to keep the hospitals from becoming overwhelmed,” Cribbins said. “I would like to see the numbers go down. It’s as simple as that. Coos County is not going to go out and make sure businesses are complying, but we do have a policy for our employees and people who are in our buildings.”
Cribbins said the group of around 75 people who came to the meeting to protest crossed the line when they broke county rules and threatened commissioners.
“When people come into our meetings and they refuse to follow any rules as far as obeying time limits, allowing everyone to speak or wearing a mask, that’s a problem. Frankly, what I don’t like is feeling unsafe in a meeting. When you shout at me, when you call me names and when you refuse to follow any rules we have in place and you’ve got signs calling us Nazis, I don’t feel safe.
“I’ve never felt unsafe in a county meeting, and I’ve been a commissioner nine years. I felt unsafe today.”
Cribbins said she was disappointed that the meeting had to go virtual, saying hearing from and seeing county residents is one of the favorite parts of her job. But, she said, after the threats received Tuesday, the county had no choice.
“I don’t like being threatened,” she said. “It’s not OK.”
