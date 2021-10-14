The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have received a supplemental supply of personal protection equipment for Douglas County residents and businesses through the same partnership program with Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board.
The community response to the initial PPE supply was so significant, that Commissioner Chris Boice was able to request and acquire 50,000 disposable face masks from SOWIB in order to restock inventory for outlet centers running low.
“On behalf of the board of commissioners, I would like to extend a big thank you to Umpqua Dairy Products Company. They stepped up to support this project by generously offering to transport and deliver the pallets of masks from SOWIB’s warehouse in North Bend, so we could get the PPE supplies to Douglas County residents as swiftly as possible,” stated Commissioner Boice.
Outlet centers with PPE supplies are available from 13 outlet centers all over Douglas County. The commissioners are working in conjunction with various businesses, chamber of commerce locations, churches and city offices who have stepped up to be outlet centers for the PPE. As of October 6, disposable face masks and sanitizing wipes are available on a limited basis for free, on a first-come, first-served basis for residents who would like to utilize them for personal use or for workplaces who need to utilize them for employees or customers.
Area residents can pick-up the disposable face masks and sanitizing wipes during the specified days and times at outlet centers in Drain, Elkton, Glendale, Glide, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Reedsport, Roseburg, Sutherlin, Tri-City, Winston and Yoncalla.
In September, the Commissioners received an initial supply of PPE from SOWIB that was distributed to 14 outlet centers all over Douglas County.
