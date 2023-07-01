ODFW

Oregon Department for Fish and Wildlife

The Fish and Wildlife Commission approved agreements with the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians last week during a meeting in Newport.

Consideration of a similar agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde was delayed until the Aug. 4 meeting to allow more time for coordination, including discussion between Tribes.

