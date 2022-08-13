ODFW and the Coquille Indian Tribe will cooperatively implement an emergency fall Chinook hatchery program for the Coquille River to boost natural production of this severely depressed stock of fish while other steps are taken to reverse its decline, the Commission decided today.

Wild adult returns of Coquille River fall Chinook used to average about 8,000 - 10,000 fish yearly. Since 2018, runs have declined dramatically due to predation by small-mouth bass, with adult returns ranging from a low of 275 to a high of 900.

