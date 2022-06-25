The Fish and Wildlife Commission recently voted at its meeting in Salem to adopt a new Cooperative Management Agreement between the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The agreement establishes a voluntary cooperative partnership between ODFW and the Tribe to collaborate, share resources and work as partners to develop and implement plans to protect, restore and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitat within a five county area of southwest Oregon (Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, and Jackson counties, including the associated nearshore marine areas), an area defined as the Tribe’s service area by the federal government. The agreement will enhance tribal sovereignty and give the tribe a stronger voice in protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife, and their habitats. It will also set up a framework under which Coquille tribal members will participate in subsistence and ceremonial harvest of fish and wildlife resources licensed and managed by the tribal government in partnership with ODFW and the Oregon State Police. Within those counties, enrolled members of the Coquille Indian Tribe will participate in hunting, fishing, shellfishing, and trapping licensed by the Coquille Indian Tribe. Annual harvest limits and areas for harvest by tribal members will be set by mutual consent between the Tribe and ODFW.
In other business, the commission:
Approved 2023-25 Agency Request Budget: ODFW's requested budget requests a number of new investments in water planning and flow restoration, habitat protection, fish research and restoration, fish passage, and other actions related to climate resiliency.
The budget now goes to the Governor’s office for consideration. The Governor will submit a state budget for the Legislature to consider during the 2023 session.
Adopted commercial coastal pelagic species (CPS) regulations: The Commission approved federal harvest specifications and management measures that continue closure of the directed Pacific sardine fishery for the next year due to depressed stock status while providing for very low harvest allowances in other fishing sectors across West Coast. They also made revisions to Oregon Administrative Rules to clarify purse seine net fishing gear allowed in the market squid fishery with practical net construction considerations.
