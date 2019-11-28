CHARLESTON — For the fifth year in a row there will be no Dec. 1 opening for the commercial Dungeness crab season, due to a low meat yield in crab across the Oregon coast.
“This time around the delay was solely to do with the crab not having enough meat in the shell at any of the points along the coast,” said Tim Novotny with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. “That’s an agreed upon protocol to make sure we have the best crab available when it’s ready to go to the consumer."
Fishermen in Charleston and throughout the state are hoping to be able to start crabbing on Dec. 16, provided the crab have filled out more.
“The life of a fisherman and people in the fishing industry, hope springs eternal," Novotny said. "Every year we come around and hope that maybe it’ll be the year that we get back to a Dec. 1 opening, but the way things have been going, that has unfortunately not been the case."
In years past the state has also delayed the commercial crabbing season due to high levels of domoic acid, a dangerous toxin found in the viscera (guts). Domoic acid is produced by marine algal blooms under certain conditions and can temporarily build up in crab and other shellfish and fish, making them hazardous to consume. This year that does not seem to be a concern.
The months leading up to crabbing season can be difficult for some commercial fishermen, many of whom go months without pay.
You have free articles remaining.
“The delays are detrimental,” said Melissa Clemens with Charleston Fishing Families. “Commercial fishing is an industry where they’re all independent contractors … no matter what the day that bell rings and those guys leave, you’re looking at a minimum of seven days from the time they deliver until you see that first check.”
Clemens and her husband own a boat in the Charleston Marina and said they haven’t had any money coming in since August.
“We have three deckhands on our boat right now and we do as much as we can to help during this time frame, but it’s kind of all on them. It’s not like they’re getting unemployment … Our boat hasn’t had a paycheck since August, but we live really well on our savings and plan really well. We know that it might not be until February (that) we get a check possibly. We have the ability to prepare really well, a lot of those guys are living paycheck to paycheck.”
Clemens said that many of the fishermen who struggle during this time of year are very proud and few of them will ask for help.
“The biggest issue is these guys won’t ask for help …. We really need to push fishing families to actually apply for assistance,” Clemens said.