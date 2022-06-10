NB graduation.jpg

Students at North Bend High School receive their diplomas during commencement ceremonies last year.

 The World file photo

This promises to be a big weekend for graduating seniors in Coos County.

High schools throughout the county will celebrate the Class of 2022 with commencement ceremonies over the weekend.

The schedule for the graduating classes includes:

Marshfield High School

Marshfield High School will be holding its 125th commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. in the main gymnasium. In order to accommodate limited campus parking, shuttle service will be provided between designated parking areas and Marshfield High School. Handicap parking will be available in Marshfield’s main parking lot (East of the main building).

North Bend High School

North Bend High School will celebrate graduation at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. Seniors are asked to report no later than 5 p.m. A option senior graduation party will start at 10 p.m. at Pony Village Mall.

Bandon High School

Bandon High School will be holding graduation for the Class of 2022 at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Bandon High School gymnasium. The community is invited to celebrate the hardworking seniors as they graduate.

Myrtle Point High School

Myrtle Point will celebrate the Class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the high school. The community is invited to help honor the seniors who will receive their diplomas.

Reedsport High School

Reedsport will celebrate the Class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies Sunday, June 12, at the RCCS Auditorium. The community is invited to celebrate the event,

