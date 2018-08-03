REEDSPORT -- The Centennial Committee will meet Aug. 9 at the Waterfront Tavern in the back restaurant area.
Reedsport turns 100 in 2019.
"Plans for a year-long celebration are underway," according to a Main Street press release. The Reedsport's Main Street and Centennial Planning groups are inviting residents to attend the open house, which starts at 6 p.m. to discuss more planning for the big celebration.
"Ideas and suggestions are needed as to what type of events and activities should be included in the year-long celebration," according to the press statement.
"Many ideas have been suggested already, such as: adopting a 'Centennial' tree or rhododendron; a calendar with historical photos and all the celebration event dates; commissioning a special mural; installing a river of painted rocks; organizing historical displays in business windows and an historical walk to view them; an Earth Day clean-up event, and possibly having various tournaments—disc golf, pickleball. All of the ideas mentioned so far will be on display at the open house on Aug. 9 for discussion and consideration."
"Bring your ideas and suggestions or come and voice your opinion about the ideas already mentioned. What do you think will make 2019 a memorable year of celebration for all of Reedsport? Pizza will be on hand to keep the creative juices flowing."
For more information, contact Main Street Program Coordinator Emerson Hoagland at 541-271-3603, ext. 1013, or via email at mainstreet@cityofreedsport.org