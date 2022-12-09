Starting December 9, 2022, and running through April 2, 2023, Coos Art Museum will be featuring COLORS - from the Permanent Collection exhibition. The exhibit will provide an introduction to how the use of color influences what we see in a particular art work.
All aspects of color in art will be featured including hues, tones, tints, shades, value, temperature, saturation and the visual aspects of color combinations. If you have ever felt blue, or green with envy, or have seen red, you know there is more to color than meets the eye. Join us for an exploration of “COLORS - from the Permanent Collection.”
