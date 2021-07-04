At 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, the North Bend Public Library presents “Coloring the Invisible Universe,” a lecture by SWOCC astrophysicist Aaron Coyner. This will be live on Zoom at https://zoom.us/meeting/84741496981. The link will also be available on the library’s webpage and Facebook page.
Coyner, also a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, will explain NASA’s use of added colors in images captured by the Hubble telescope. This practice has been useful for scientists but the beauty of the images NASA has released have amazed laypeople around the world.
This program is part of the NBPL summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game can be found on the library website and at northbend.beanstack.org.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
