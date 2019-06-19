COOS BAY — The Neighborhood Watch Advisory, which consists of individuals from a number of Bay Area neighborhood watch groups, completed its latest beautification project last month by painting more than 10 fire hydrants around Coos Bay.
The project, which came about after the advisory board voted last September to decorate the fire hydrants, aims to highlight and promote the ocean scenery that surrounds the Bay Area.
“We wanted to demonstrate to our community that we are an organization that takes action,” said advisory chairperson Bear. “Neighborhood Watch is about making our neighborhoods safer and part of that is creating a sense of civic pride.”
With the support of the City of Coos Bay and approval from the Coos Bay Fire Department, the group continued fundraising for the project and eventually sought the painting services of artists Barbara Weed and Jan Muckestone.
A handful of volunteers assisted the two in cleaning and prepping the hydrants, which are located along Bayshore Drive, Broadway and Cape Arago Highway.
“It took close to two weeks and about 58 hours to complete the project,” said Bear. “We hope everyone who sees those hydrants smiles and that it empowers other neighborhood watch groups to take on projects in their own neighborhoods.”
As part of the Eastside Neighborhood Watch Group, Bear said for over 11 years the group has been able to maintain a strong presence both within its own community and with city officials.
“We’ve been lucky to have been able to transform our neighborhood,” said Bear. “We want to share this empowerment with other watch groups and try our best to mentor them.”
The advisory group meets every third Monday of the month to share and discuss a variety of ideas, experiences and issues unique to their particular neighborhoods. The next meeting is scheduled for July 15 at the Coos Bay Fire Station located on 450 Elrod Ave.
The fire hydrants will remain painted for the next three years, said Bear. A discussion on its next beautification project and future maintenance of the hydrants will be talked about in the next few meetings.