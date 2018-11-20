COOS COUNTY -- Families with nowhere to keep warm during winter’s coldest nights may be able to find shelter at the College Park Church this year.
The warming center is specifically intended to help homeless families on the coldest nights during the winter months. The warming center will only open when the temperature drops below 36 degrees. Additionally, families will be referred to the center by local organizations like Oregon Coast Community Action and then will be contacted by a third party on nights when the weather is most severe.
College Park Church Pastor Richard LaMar told The World in an article several months ago that uninvited guests will not be accepted, but would still be offered transportation to the Devereux Center.
A conditional use permit was granted provisionally for one year by the City of North Bend with the idea that if all goes well with the family warming center it will likely be granted again the following year.
There was some difficulty getting the center approved because College Park Church happens to be half in a residential zone and half in a commercial zone.
The warming center was initially not approved when the church first applied last December, because the church had not provided enough information for the city’s planning commission to approve it. Trouble getting approval continued for the church when some of its neighbors said, during public hearings, that they were not happy with the church opening its warming center in their neighborhood.
A total of 27 conditions were made by the city before the council was willing to approve the request back in July. Many of which were simple safety requirements, like placing proper exit signs and maintaining smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.