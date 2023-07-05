Bob Haas retired more than a decade ago from a career in business consulting – but that hasn’t slowed him down.
After his retirement, Haas open Silver City Coins in Brookings. Now he’s offering more of his impressive selection of coins and other collectible memorabilia at a shop in Reedsport.
Haas said when heard the coin shop “The Little Mint,” had closed in Reedsport, he decided he wanted to keep it going. The long-time collector said he is continuing to offer rare and collectible coins in Reedsport so local coin collectors didn’t have to travel to Brookings.
He also jazzed it up with a huge variety assortment of rare and historical items.
“I like have a little bit of something for everyone,” Haas said.
The store is filled with rare coins, antiques, jewelry, books, artwork, autographed memorabilia from celebrities – including athletes, movie stars, models, artists – and more. He has some very expensive pieces including a signed original oil painting of Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe. He also has a bat signed by Ted Williams and many autographed baseballs.
Since opening in mid-June, Haas has been operating the shop in Reedsport – which he is calling Silver City Mint – on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to dusk, then he operates his store in Brookings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“People are like, ‘If you're retired, why are you working?’ I'm like, ‘This isn't work,’” Haas said.
“I'm playing with coins. I'm surrounded by everything that I love – coins, sports, all kinds of autographed items – and I get to meet wonderful people every day. I mean, what better life can there be?” Haas said.
The entrepreneur has a personality that is as rare as the items he sells.
In addition to his collectible stores, Haas owns a moving company. He is a certified tennis instructor, a book author, and says he has a nearly photographic memory.
Haas first got interested in coins from his maternal grandfather. When his grandfather came to visit, he would ask his mother how he was behaving. Unfortunately, Haas’ brother earned the more valuable coins for his good behavior, while he got the lesser impressive coins for his less impressive behavior.
“I was like, ‘Well, that's not right.’ And my grandfather said, ‘Then you’ve got to start acting more like your brother. I'm like, ‘Oh well, whatever.’”
Rather than heeding to his grandfather’s advice, Haas started a newspaper route. He used the money he earned to buy rolls of pennies and sorted through them to find the rarest dates. Haas also convinced his brother to buy his coin collection – something he says his brother regrets to this day.
Haas has lived and travelled all over the United States and has met fellow collectors along the way. He also frequents estate sales, and sometimes offers to buy every item on sale.
When asked if it’s hard to let go of certain coins Haas replied; “That's the hardest thing with becoming a coin dealer, is you have to sell your coin collection.”
“But being a collector has been a lifelong thing for me,” Haas said. “You can make a lot of money over a period of time by investing wisely.”
The Little Mint, a.k.a. Silver City Mint, is located at 1051 Hwy 101 in Reedsport and is open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to dusk.
