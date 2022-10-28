Collaborative effort to take on homelessness

Coos Bay Assistant City Manager Nichole Rutherford explains some of the work that will be done by a new homelessness task force that is forming in Coos County.

Drew Farmer, the executive director of ORCCA, talks about the work that can be done to help the homeless get off the streets during a Rotary Club meeting.

Cities and counties working together may be the solution to the homelessness crisis in Coos County.

That’s the message representatives from Coos Bay, North Bend and Coos County shared Tuesday while sharing how they are working together to the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club.

