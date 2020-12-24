Coffee Spot opens in Lakeside

LAKESIDE ─ On the corner heading into downtown Lakeside stands a new coffee drive-thru, or more aptly named “The Coffee Spot.”
“Get your mojo on,” said co-owner Chris Barnett, quoting the company motto and inviting people to visit what has now been his dream for the past four years.
Barnett had the corner of 701 Airport Way in his sights for some time, which he described as originally being “an eyesore.” “I found out who owned (the land) and asked if they’d be willing to sell,” he said. “The gentleman said he wasn’t interested in selling, but I gave him my number and checked in with him.” It was then that the owner agreed that “it might be time to let it go.” Barnett shared his idea of opening a coffee stop and the owner “thought it was excellent,” he said.
From Grants Pass, Ore., Barnett worked on radio commercials for Dutch Bros. Coffee and dreamt of doing something similar.
“I wanted to do something fun,” he said. “The community doesn’t have many businesses here, but we have a traffic area where everything goes into (the town).”
In addition, he explained that it is going to be a prime location now that the ATV ordinance has been approved, “So why not have something fun for this community? And everyone likes coffee, right?”
Barnett and his wife Stefani, who is co-owner as well, purchased The Coffee Spot from a woman in Albany, Ore. who didn’t want to continue the business. Interested in carrying on her hard work, the Barnett’s kept the name and moved the shop to Lakeside. They also held onto the same product, which is Dillanos Coffee out of Sumner, Wash.
“It’s really good stuff,” Chris Barnett said of the brand. The Coffee Spot manager, Nancy Nottingham, stated they can make anything a customer requests including iced coffee, smoothies, Italian soda and energy drinks.
“If someone says they want to try something else, if we have the flavors, we will do it,” she said, pointing out that the shop is 20 minutes away from Coos Bay or Reedsport, meaning it is likely to draw in customers who might need a coffee between towns. And so far, the most popular drink has been the white chocolate mocha.
“I think that drink is popular for most coffee places,” Barnett said. “My personal favorite though is the Earl Gray hot chocolate. I didn’t think I’d like it, but it is a very good drink that’s not coffee but tea.” Since opening Nov. 17, Barnett said the community has been supportive.
“…People are just finding out about us,” he said. “We want people to know we’re not a secret. And with COVID, people aren’t going out and businesses are suffering but take-out and drive-thru’s are open, so we are here for the community.
“Come by and see us,” he said.
