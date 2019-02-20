COOS BAY — Public libraries in Coos and Curry counties will no longer be charge overdue fines for children’s material.
A press release from Coastline Libraries stated that the goal is to ensure children have access to library material and services that support growth and learning. Eliminating fines on children’s material will encourage families in the community to utilize resources the libraries offer.
Children’s material, including books and audiobooks, checked out after Dec. 4, 2018, will be covered by the new guidelines and will not accrue fines. Amnesty does not apply to visual media, young adult and adult materials or special collections. All items that are damaged or lost will be charged for repair or replacement. If items are more than 90 days overdue, regular billing will occur.
The Coastline system is a dual-county library network of 13 libraries in Coos and Curry counties and Southwestern Oregon Community College.