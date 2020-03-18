SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a beach hazards statement, in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
• WHAT: Increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves.
• WHERE: Beaches of Douglas, Coos and Curry counties.
• WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.
• IMPACTS: Sneaker waves with high run-ups can knock unsuspecting people over and drag them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris can be lifted and floated by these waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. Never turn your back to the ocean.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Precautionary and preparedness actions: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.
