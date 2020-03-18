SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a beach hazards statement, in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

• WHAT: Increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves.

• WHERE: Beaches of Douglas, Coos and Curry counties.

• WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

• IMPACTS: Sneaker waves with high run-ups can knock unsuspecting people over and drag them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris can be lifted and floated by these waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. Never turn your back to the ocean.

View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Precautionary and preparedness actions: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Load comments