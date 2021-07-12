The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. One of the anniversary activities is a series of online talks, relating to both the history and the future of the Oregon coast. The next event in this series, coming up at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, is a look back at the history of Oregon coastal conservation.
Chuck Johnson, author of Standing at the Water’s Edge: Bob Straub’s Battle for the Soul of Oregon, will speak on: "The Roots of Oregon's Coastal Conservation Legacy: Opportunities Taken, Opportunities Missed." This virtual event is free and open to all.
Johnson will explore Oregon's heritage in preserving coastal environments, with a focus on what was considered and accomplished in the 1960s in the fight over access and control of Oregon's beaches and coastal landscape, and what was ignored or neglected - and the implications of these choices and decisions on today's efforts to conserve our coastal heritage. There will be a discussion afterwards.
Charles K. (Chuck) Johnson currently serves as program director for International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, based in Boston, after nearly four decades as an activist, writer and fundraiser at the local, national and international levels. He is responsible for coordinating the international federation’s work on the medical and humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons and is also currently serving as administrative co-chair of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.
Chuck spent more than a decade working in the Oregon State Legislature and for Oregon nonprofits in the 1970s and 80s. He was present while much of Oregon’s coastal environmental legacy was being created.
To learn more and access a registration link, go here: https://oregonshores.org/events/talk-coasts-environmental-history
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In