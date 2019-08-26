PORT ORFORD - The city of Port Orford is one of three coastal communities to recently and voluntarily adopt land use regulations addressing their local tsunami risk, the others being Rockaway Beach and Gearhart.
There are now seven communities on the Oregon coast with locally adopted tsunami hazard overlay zones whose work has been supported by federal grant money awarded to the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, according to the DLCD.
Through two federal grants totaling $530,000, DLCD has been working with 11 coastal communities in preparing for a local Cascadia tsunami. The project, which began in August 2017, has resulted in more detailed pedestrian tsunami evacuation maps, comprehensive evacuation planning and innovative land use strategies tailored to each participating community’s tsunami risk.
The tsunami hazard overlay zones focus on two main approaches: Prohibiting critical and essential facilities from being built within the riskiest of tsunami zones and incorporating evacuation improvements as a requirement of new land divisions being sited within the tsunami zone.
The provisions do not apply to existing development or to single family dwellings on existing lots or parcels.
In Port Orford, local leaders and citizens have been working together with DLCD staff to learn about their community evacuation vulnerabilities and to identify land use tactics to minimize the loss of life and property from a catastrophic tsunami. This effort led to the eventual adoption of new tsunami hazard overlay zone provisions in July.
The city is also working on a Tsunami Evacuation Facilities Improvement Plan to be completed by the fall of 2019. This plan will identify both existing and needed evacuation facilities, such as wayfinding signage, pedestrian paths, and bridge retrofits.
“Public safety and emergency preparedness is a top priority for the city," said Port Orford City Administrator Terrie Richards. "With the help of DLCD, our planning commission and our City Council has led the way in our community to help plan for and mitigate the threat of a Cascadia earthquake and tsunami event."
The resources provided by these project grants are supporting community planning efforts specific to the tsunami hazard, such as identifying evacuation route improvements and thoughtful development siting and design.
“It is important for communities to have the ability to recover and care for their displaced residents and tourists after a local tsunami event,” said Meg Reed, coastal hazards planner for DLCD. “We are helping communities identify their most vulnerable areas and plan to their community’s acceptable level of risk, in order to improve evacuation and recovery success in both the short- and long-term. This planning may look different in each coastal jurisdiction.”
Coos County, Reedsport, Florence and North Bend are the coastal communities that have already adopted tsunami hazard overlay zones. The communities of Tillamook County, Lincoln City, Newport and Waldport are other jurisdictions currently working with DLCD on this tsunami resilience grant project, due to be completed in June 2020.
In combination, these projects will provide a significant foundation for advancing the ability of Oregon’s coastal communities to plan, prepare and recover from a local source tsunami event.
The federal grant money comes from two programs within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management: Projects of Special Merit and Coastal Resilience Grants.