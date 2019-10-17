{{featured_button_text}}
High Surf Advisory

A person stands Thursday on a cliff at Shore Acres State Park as a wave crashes over rocks along Cape Arago. The Pacific Ocean put on an impressive display during the Oregon Coast's first high surf warning of the season. Waves up to 25-feet tall brought onlookers and photographers to viewpoints along the coast and forced the U.S. Coast Guard to close several bar crossings north of Coos Bay.

 Ed Glazar The World

NEWPORT — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five adults aboard a disabled sailing vessel Wednesday, 20 miles west of Yaquina Bay.

At approximately, 5:15 a.m. watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a distress call from a 50-foot sailing vessel that the individuals were struggling to make way to safe harbor and were unsure if they could cross the bar.

At 7:30 a.m., a boatcrew aboard a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay arrived on scene and took the sailboat in tow.

The crew towed the vessel to an area two miles west of the Yaquina Bay entrance, where they met with two other MLB crews from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay.

The rescue crews assessed the situation and decided it would be best for the five individuals to enter the water after donning survival suits.

Upon entering the water, a crew from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay aboard a MLB immediately picked the individuals up and brought them aboard. They were then transported to South Beach Marina with no medical conditions.

At 5:30 p.m., the vessel was safely moored in Newport.

Sea conditions were reported as 10 to 20-foot seas offshore with winds of 35-40 knots.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0