Guests at the Coast Guard Open House get a close look at the H-60 helicopters that are flown out of Astoria and are used in rescue operations. The larger of the rescue helicopters can be in the air for four hours.
Photo by David Rupkalvis/For The World
After two-plus years of COVID restrictions keeping the Coast Guard working in private to protect the region, the North Bend Sector opened its doors to the community Saturday to show off the men, women and equipment who work to keep the community safe.
Capt. Breeana Knutson, the sector commander, took over command of the North Bend Sector during COVID, and she said serving here has been a dream come true.
"I love it," Knutson said. "I was stationed here 15 years ago, and I requested to come back."
Early in her Coast Guard career, Knutson spent several years in North Bend as a line pilot flying rescue helicopters. While she now leads the entire station, she still serves as a pilot several times a month.
"It's fun," she said. "It's unique here in Oregon. We do a lot of training for air rescues and search and rescue."
Knutson said after being forced to work behind the scenes the last few years, she was thrilled to be able to invite the community back to North Bend.
"It's been a long couple of years where we really hadn't had the opportunity to interact with the community," Knutson said. "This is an opportunity to come in here and see what we do and interact with our crews. I hope we get a lot of people."
During the open house, the Coast Guard opened up the H-65E helicopters used by the North Bend Section for rescue operations as well as the larger H-60 helicopters used in Astoria. The North Bend Sector has five H-65E helicopters that carry a crew of four and can fly up to 350 miles round trip for a rescue operation.
Dylan Ferrell pilots one of the helicopters and has served in North Bend for a year and a half.
"It gets pretty exciting," Ferrell said. "All of our training is to manage risk. We do things so often in training, it's all stuff we've done before."
The North Bend Sector pilots are ready to fly 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They respond as far south as the California border and as far north as Pacific City.
Ferrell said during his 18 months in North Bend he has flown for more than 250 hours, the vast majority during training.
"It's the best job I could have asked for," he said. "The crew here makes it fun to come to work."
In addition to the helicopters, the Coast Guard brought out two boats stationed in Charleston, allowing guest to get a close look at the equipment used to save lives.
