To the rescue

Coast Guard aviation survival technicians from Pacific Northwest aviation units participate in Inland Search and Rescue Land Navigation Training in Siuslaw National Forest

 U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by Coast Guard Sector North Bend.

The Coast Guard medevaced two stranded hikers from a cliff last Wednesday afternoon near Coos Bay.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a report from a woman whose daughter and husband were stranded on a cliff in the vicinity of Cape Arago State Park. The man sustained an ankle injury and required assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew was conducting training nearby when diverted to respond at 2:12 p.m.

The crew hoisted the two hikers at approximately 2:34 p.m. and transported them to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital. 

The Coast Guard urges mariners and hikers to always carry a reliable means of communication to call for help in case of an emergency.

