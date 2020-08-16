COOS BAY — The Coast Guard medevaced a hiker experiencing symptoms of a possible stroke Saturday in the Coos Bay area near the Upper Pony Creek Reservoir.
According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assistance request from Coos County Sheriff dispatch just before 3 p.m. An aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter was conducting a training mission in the area when diverted to respond.
At 3:30 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene. A ground party including local emergency medical services personnel and Coos County Sheriff's deputies arrived at approximately the same time. A rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter by hoist cable to render assistance.
The MH-65 Dolphin aircrew departed the scene to refuel at Sector North Bend and returned to hoist the distressed hiker at 4 p.m. The hiker was transported to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital at 4:20 p.m., stated the release.
The Coast Guard encourages all mariners and hikers to ensure reliable means of communication in case of an emergency. Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings, expecting high temperatures throughout much of the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Mariners, hikers and all persons venturing outdoors are encouraged to stay hydrated.
