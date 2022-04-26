The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering a free vessel safety check at Englund Marine parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon May 21. The examiners will certify the boat meets Oregon and US Coast Guard boating laws for equipment and will issue a 2022 decal certifying compliance
In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 51 Coos Bay members offer to the boating public a free boat safety inspection.
The USCG trained examiners will certify the boat if it meets Oregon and federal U.S. Coast Guard boating laws for equipment and will issue a decal certifying compliance.
The examiners will also make recommendations for your boat for operation in local waters. The vessel safety check is available by appointment at the owner’s location in the Coos Bay, North Bend, Lakeside, and Bandon areas.
For additional information and to make arrangements for a vessel safety check inspection, call 541-329-0396 in Bandon and 541-359-6084 for Lakeside, North Bend, Coos Bay and Charleston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In