NORTH BEND — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted two men from a jetty near the Coos River entrance Sunday morning after their 54-foot commercial fishing vessel became disabled and drifted onto the rocks.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Sector North Bend hoisted the two men and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at the air station, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend.
At 12:52 a.m., watchstanders at Sector North Bend received a distress call over VHF-FM radio channel 16 from the fishing vessel Fearless II. The vessel reportedly became disabled after it suffered a rudder failure and ran into the rocks of the jetty at the Coos River entrance, the release stated.
Sector North Bend watchstanders directed the launch of both the aircrew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at 1:17 a.m., followed by the aircrew arriving at 1:30 a.m. The two people aboard the vessel had reportedly jumped into the water and climbed onto the jetty.
One of the men reportedly sustained abrasions and a laceration, while the other was uninjured, according to the release.
The Coast Guard reminds mariners to routinely inspect vessels and survival equipment for functional and structural integrity before getting underway. Always have a reliable means of communication on hand for use in emergency situations.
Debris cleanup from the fishing vessel Fearless II is ongoing as salvage of the vessel isn't possible at its current position.