{{featured_button_text}}
Coast Guard rescue

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend help a man after rescuing him off a cruise ship 33 miles off the coast of Coos Bay on Tuesday.

 Contributed photo by Levi Read, U.S. Coast Guard

NORTH BEND — A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated an ill man Tuesday afternoon off the cruise ship Norwegian Joy, which was operating 33 miles off the coast of Coos Bay.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend hoisted a 61-year-old Filipino man reportedly suffering heart complications and transported him to the sector's air base, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard rescue

Coast Guard rescue

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend rescue a man off a cruise ship Tuesday 33 miles off of Coos Bay.

The man was then transferred to a Life Flight Network aircrew and flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield for further care, the release said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center received the initial call for assistance at 12:40 p.m. from search and rescue coordinators at the Air Force Joint Rescue Coordination Center. The watchstanders directed the launch of the North Bend aircrew at 1:36 p.m. after conferring with the duty flight surgeon.

The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene with the Norwegian Joy at 2:04 p.m. and conducted a hoist. The aircrew landed in North Bend at 3:15 p.m. and transferred the patient to Life Flight Network.

The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

Watch the video here.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0