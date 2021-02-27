Coast Earthquake: Small tremor west of Coos Bay

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon Coast west of Coos Bay Saturday morning shortly after 5:30.
This is the same area where similar undersea tremors have occurred over the past several months.
The USGS said there was no tsunami danger from the under sea tremor.
Oregon Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo has said in earlier interviews with our sister publication the Curry Coastal Pilot that the area gets many earthquakes annually.
"They are so far away from the coast they don’t have any impact, other than just reminding us that earthquakes can happen at any time," she said.
Geologists have said there is evidence that a massive subduction zone earthquake will occur off the coast from northern California to British Columbia, with force similar to that which hit Indonesia in 2004, and Japan in 2011, during subduction zone earthquakes and tsunamis. Precisely when such a disaster would occur is difficult to pinpoint.
Oregon's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) encourages people to be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of two weeks following a major earthquake.
To learn more about protecting yourself during earthquakes, visit www.earthquakecountry.org/step5 and www.ShakeOut.org. For more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management website, ready.com.
