In a small community, it is essential to have a trustworthy health team. At Coast Community Health Center, they have worked hard to cultivate a reliable and caring team. A dedicated team of professionals provides the best care possible, tailored to the individual patient. Stephanie Empson, a native to the area and committed healthcare leader, has joined the team.
She is a licensed family nurse practitioner and studying for her doctorate in nursing practice.
"We are excited to bring Stephanie onto our team of professionals. She has accomplished a lot in her career and brings expertise for all ages," stated Linda Maxon, chief executive officer.
Empson attended Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, where she studied science of nursing, becoming a licensed practical nurse in 2000 and a registered nurse in 2002.
In her early days as a nurse, she worked in a local skilled nursing facility, where she quickly rose to become the director of nursing. Because she started as a caregiver and worked up her nursing department levels, her dedication was recognized in her field by other doctors and health centers. As a physician, this is one of the essential attributes, as it illustrates a commitment to learning and perseverance in challenging tasks.
After working for 12 years in the career as a nurse, she enrolled at Western Governor's University in Utah, completing her studies in science of nursing and earning her bachelor's in 2016.
In addition to her studies, she worked as the dialysis nurse for acute-dialysis patients at the local dialysis unit in Coos Bay.
Empson completed her master of science in nursing in 2020 from Frontier Nursing University and became accredited as a family nurse practitioner through the AANP.
Empson is returning to Coast CHC after completing her clinical rotations for her master's in nursing program there. Working side-by-side with Laura Franklin, FNP, she built relationships with patients and will continue to do so.
One of her previous patients said, "I am thrilled to have Stephanie return to Coast. Stephanie listened to my health needs and asked questions to reveal the root problem causing my pain. She pointed out areas in my life leading to the health problem and referred to lifestyle changes instead of prescriptions. I am now able to control my health with easy, small alterations like 20-minute walks on the beach, daily stretching before bed and an increase in water intake."
