A Portland man who serves as the head men’s basketball coach at Mt. Hood Community College and as an educational assistant at Hall Elementary School, both in Gresham, is facing federal charges for soliciting and receiving sexually explicit images from a minor he met at a high school basketball camp.
Nathan Ezell Bowie, 35, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with sexually exploiting a child, coercion and enticement, and receipt of child pornography.
According to in-court statements, after holding a high school basketball camp in Douglas County, Oregon, Bowie is alleged to have communicated on social media with a minor female. Bowie solicited and received sexually explicit images from the child and threatened to disclose them to others if she did not send more. Bowie also discussed meeting the minor in person.
On March 16, he was transferred from state to federal custody to make his first appearance in federal court. A detention hearing was held March 18.
U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.
This case was first investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Portland’s Eugene Resident Agency Office will assume the ongoing investigation. This case is being prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. Child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website at www.missingkids.org.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit wwasw.justice.gov/psc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In