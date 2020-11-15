COOS BAY — Several roads will close for construction projects throughout the week.
In Eastside, crews will be conducting work on the city's Safe Routes to School project, and will close portions of Sixth Avenue throughout the week:
- Near E Street for half of Monday.
- Near D and E Streets from Tuesday through the end of Wednesday.
- Near D Street all of Thursday.
- Near D Street, if necessary, on Friday.
Drivers will experience delays while entering and exciting during the closures, city officials say.
Downtown, a portion of Fourth Street will be closed Monday. Crews will be installing a manhole between Commercial and Anderson Avenues, which will close the southbound lane of Fourth Street at 1 p.m.
Crews may close the northbound lane around 4 p.m. when the southbound lane reopens.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution in each closure area, and city officials say questions can be directed to the Public Works operations division at 541-269-8918.
