NORTH BEND – The Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area and North Spit Boat Ramp will be closed for two additional days at each site while the Bureau of Land Management completes pavement resurfacing and painting. The work was originally scheduled to be complete by Sept. 16, but unforeseen circumstances have delayed the work.
Pavement work will occur at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21. During construction, the BLM will close portions of the viewing area each day, which may make the road, restrooms, and viewing platforms inaccessible at certain times. The viewing turnouts located along Highway 38 will remain open.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this is causing visitors, including those wanting to take advantage of the boat ramp while salmon season is underway,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay district manager. “We will have the sites open as soon as possible.”
The projects are funded through the Bureau of Land Management’s deferred maintenance program, which allocates money each year for high-priority maintenance projects at facilities on public lands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In