Despite claims by some alleging voter fraud in Coos County, that simply isn't possible, Coos County Clerk Dede Murphy said.
During a recent meeting with the League of Women Voters, Murphy explained the process of sending out ballots, receiving ballots and counting ballots.
"There is no way there can be any voter fraud in our system," Murphy said. "The tabulators are not connected to any Internet. Somebody would have to put something in the computer itself. We have locks on all our USB ports so that can't happen. The positions on the ballots are always random, so nobody knows ahead of time what candidate is going to be in what position ahead of time."
During the meeting, Murphy explained the process Coos County goes to ensure the candidates voters choose are the ones that win elections.
"We have a very, very good procedure that works well in the state of Oregon and in Coos County, I know specifically," Murphy said. "We have a process that all the ballots are received. We have two different working rooms. We will have observers in there and we invite observers to come and watch."
Currently, there is only room for three observers, and the county creates a schedule to make sure anyone who is interested can come and watch.
In one room, workers verify signatures on the ballots. Each ballot that is received is looked at to verify the signature on the envelope matches the signature from the voter registration card. If the signatures do not match or if an envelope is not signed, the ballot is set aside and not opened.
"We have procedures for all these things," Murphy said. "Once everything is balanced, they go to the back room where we have room for two observers. All the ballots are opened up there."
In that room, two workers are at a table. One person opens the envelope, takes the ballot our and sets the ballot face down on the table. That is done so when the ballot is handed to the second person, it can never be linked to who cast it.
"We have to have the same number of envelopes as we do ballots," Murphy said. "The person that has the envelope will count those and the person who has the ballot will count those. If they don't match, we count again. Everything is accounted for. They have to match."
The ballots are then taken to a tabulator, where a computer counts the results. If the computer spots an error, two election workers then try to decide the intent of the voter. The ballots, called adjudicated ballots, accounted for 6% of ballots in the May election.
"Most of the time, it's a matter of someone marking out one oval and filling in another or they had not marked any oval," Murphy said. "They only thing I can say is why there was more adjudicated ballots is the voters make mistakes. There's nothing we can do. It comes up when there's more marks on the ballots."
If the two workers cannot decide on voter intent, only then is the clerk called in to assist. That does happen, but is very rare, Murphy said.
"Everyone that has come and observed all our processes has been impressed with the steps we take," Murphy said. "It's a very, very good process we have."
Murphy said there just isn't a way for fraud in the system.
"All our ballots are programmed in house," Murphy said. "Then they go out for printing. Once we get the ballots back from the printers, we run through the tabulators to make sure they can be read."
And it's all done publicly. Murphy said the public certification of the system will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 21, and the public is invited to watch.
In Oregon, there are even more steps to ensure elections are secure.
"We have a centralized voter registration system in Oregon," Murphy said. "So when somebody registers to vote, their name comes up. Whens somebody has a driver's license, it's easy to find that. We do have a section on the bottom of the voter registration that asks people if they were registered in another place to put it there. So if they're from another state, we let that state know."
When ballots are mailed out, signature verification is not the only step to protect election integrity.
"All of our ballots are non-forwardable," Murphy said. "So, if we do send out a ballot to someone who's no longer in the place, the post office will return the ballots to us. We get ballots returned all the time."
Despite the steps the county takes, Murphy admitted there has been a lot of people questioning the 2020 and now 2022 results.
"it's been in the news a lot lately about our inundation of public records requests," Murphy said. "In this case, election officers are experiencing something similar to a DDOS attack. It's been more-so in other counties than Coos County. They're flooding our county and state elections offices. Here at the office of county clerk, we're spending an inordinate amount of time and resources on election skepticism and outright cynicism from a small group of voters.
"We are a low-density office that has already dedicated an excessive number of staff hours to an election integrity related requests. Most of these requests are related to 2020 general election. These have found no election fraud in Coos County."
Murphy said most of the requests have come from Republicans, even though Republicans won by 20% during the 2020 presidential election in Coos County. She said due to a large number of Democrats in places like Portland, the state voted for Biden. In Oregon, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 280,000.
Despite the challenges, Murphy said her office is ready for the upcoming general election.
"Everything is good getting ready for the 2022 election," she said. "Everything is up to date. Everything will be ready to go just like usual."
