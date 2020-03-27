COOS COUNTY — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the U.S., so is the nationwide demand for janitorial services.
A number of cleaning companies statewide and locally have seen an increase in requests for additional services as people are being reminded to constantly clean and disinfect all commonly-used areas, offices and facilities to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
While there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Coos County (as of March 24), community members, businesses and facilities around the county are still taking a number of precautionary measures as recommended by the CDC and local health officials.
Bay Area Enterprises (BAE) Director Drew Farmer said the nonprofit organization, which provides janitorial services, said its janitorial department over the past few weeks have received numerous requests to provide extra cleaning services.
As the Coos County’s only Qualified Rehabilitation Facility approved program, which requires all local public, governmental agencies to purchase goods or services from its organization, the amount of work its janitors are doing has gone up significantly, said Farmer.
“I know I’ve seen probably about five to 10 emails a day related to additional service requests,” said Farmer. “We’ve got about 50 job sites in total which is mostly in Coos County, but I’ve heard that some additional services are likely to be requested down in Curry County.”
Unavoidably, the organization had one of its janitors go overtime as the amount of work has increased. As a QRF, the organization largely serves people with disabilities by providing them with direct, sustainable employment.
“Around 25 percent of our janitorial crew are individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Farmer. “That category of individuals has special transmittals and requirements coming out almost on a daily basis from the state right now about where they can and can’t go and what they can and can’t do.”
With janitors on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus, Farmer said crews are taking extra precautions and putting on protective gear such as masks and gloves before they even enter the buildings they clean.
According to Farmer, janitors are also changing gloves as they transition duties throughout their shift, social distancing themselves 6-feet apart from one another and using cleaning materials and chemicals proven to kill the novel coronavirus.
“We actually some time back started building a stockpile of supplies that (will lasts) us for a month,” said Farmer. “On top of that we also keep every job site stocked for two weeks. So we came into this with a pretty good lead.”
As of now, the janitorial department, which has equipment that can measure germs present on surfaces, is currently looking to acquire additional testing strips to add to its supplies.
In addition to its janitorial services, BAE also provides job development and coaching services, which has also been impacted as many business around the country and Coos County have begun closing down due to a number of restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus.
“The job coaches and job developers are seeing a downturn in their available hours because businesses are closing,” said Farmer. “Some of their clients are losing their employment temporarily that causes the job coaches to lose their hours. We’re offering them spots as availability arises in our janitorial department.”
Under Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive ‘stay home’ order, which went into effect Monday, March 23, Farmer said he interpreted portions of it which related to healthcare and services of people with disabilities to allow job coaches to continue to work and travel as long as they still had clients to serve.
As a QRF facility, 65 percent of the labor hours must be completed by disabled workers, which was recently reduced from 75 percent.
According to Farmer, as of now BAE has recorded a total of 82 percent of those hours as being completed by individuals with disabilities which includes people with developmental or mental health disabilities as well as veterans with service-connected disability or any other medically recognized disability that is signed off by a physician.
After reviewing Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s ‘stay home’ order last week, Farmer said he reached out to state officials to ensure if a statewide order was put in place that it would include the essential services provided by janitors and cleaning companies.
“This situation has been evolving quickly,” he said. “… if you’ve got any level of people in an office that place needs to be thoroughly sanitized. So, remembering that as this situation progresses just taking full consideration of who and want services are essential because there are some that get missed by legislation and legislators.”
“And also that everyone just be as courteous and understanding to each other as possible right now because this is a very difficult time for everybody.”
