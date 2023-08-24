At 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, the historic Egyptian Theatre will host the Clean Comedy Show. This comedy show will feature Tennessee comedian Lee Hardin and local comedian Joanna Goslin.
Hardin has been across the country and has shared the stage with comedians such as Henry Cho, Ryan Hamilton, and Nate Bargatze. Hardin’s work was released on DryBar Comedy, in 2019, with a special called “Not Quite A Grown Up.”
Hardin sees providing humor to people through his craft as an act of service, adding that work in the comedy field is best approached with a selfless attitude.
“It’s kind of wild that you have thoughts in your head, you put ‘em on paper, tell ‘em into a mic in front of a room full of strangers and they all can laugh.” Hardin said. “It's equally terrifying and rewarding, and I think what keeps me going is that it’s nice you can bring some joys and temporary happiness into people’s lives for a little bit.”
Hardin has also performed on television, having been featured on The Mike Huckabee Show. He has a podcast called, “The Lee Hardin Podcast” on Spotify. The content includes Hardin having fellow comedians on as guests and talks about his love for wrestling. As a fan of punk rock music, Hardin has also featured musicians as guests on the show.
Joanna Goslin delights audiences with her quick wit and observational style. She was voted “Class Clown” in high school and has been making people laugh ever since. Joanna calls southwestern Oregon home where she lives with her husband and three daughters.
The doors and box office will open one hour prior to performance. Tickets available online at www.egyptiantheatre.events.
