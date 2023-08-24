Egyptian Theatre

The Egyptian Theatre

 Courtesy

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, the historic Egyptian Theatre will host the Clean Comedy Show. This comedy show will feature Tennessee comedian Lee Hardin and local comedian Joanna Goslin.

Hardin has been across the country and has shared the stage with comedians such as Henry Cho, Ryan Hamilton, and Nate Bargatze. Hardin’s work was released on DryBar Comedy, in 2019, with a special called “Not Quite A Grown Up.”

