The Marshfield High School Class of 2022 will go down in history as one of the top classes in school history. The senior class played huge roles in state championships in football, basketball and track and field as well as two state titles and speech and debate.
But during their commencement ceremony Saturday, the 148 seniors who received diplomas were remembered for something even greater - the resiliency and determination the young men and women showed as they persevered through two years of ups and downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After years of missing school, cancelling sports and other extracurricular activities and wearing masks, graduation was a celebration of the students who completed the unusual journey, and smiles were everywhere as the Class of 2022 concluded their high-school journey.
"I've never met so many individuals who experienced the challenges I did as a young adult while in high school," Marshfield Principal Elias Ashton said. "In 2020, you were all thrown into a series of unfortunate experiences. Instead of making excused, you adapted. You got creative like have an outdoor homecoming dance. You adapted like playing outdoor volleyball and winter football. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of the people you've come to be."
Ashton then turned to the crowd, saying "They made it."
Ashton said the Class of 2022 earned 1,850 college credits while in high school and were responsible for eight banners hanging in the high school gym.
Turning back to the students, Ashton told them, "Don't forget, once a Pirate, always a Pirate."
In his final graduation ceremony as superintendent of Coos Bay School District, Marshfield's own Bryan Trendell also applauded the senior class.
"Tonight is a night of celebrations and congratulations," Trendell said. "When you look out at the graduates, this is why we do what we do as educators. You are now forever a part of the legacy and tradition that is Marshfield High School."
Talking to the Class of 2020, Trendell told them no matter what they do in life, he wanted them to take three challenges from him. First, be kind. Second, be giving. Third, be good.
"It has been both an honor and a privilege to witness firsthand the journey you have been on the past 13 years," Trendell said. "It has truly been an amazing journey."
School board member Kevin Dubisar, also a Marshfield graduate, also had a message for the graduating class.
"I sat here 21 years ago getting ready to graduate," he said. "It goes quickly. Today is a special day. I'd like you to remember your roots and where you came from. Life will aways challenge you in ways you never expected. If you stay true to yourself, you'll always be a success."
Emmalee Schaefer addressed her classmates, telling them a scripture, Philippians 4:13 has carried her through the unusual challenges of high school.
"For four years now, I've worn this bracelet to remind me no matter what life has thrown at me, I can get through it," Schaefer said. "During the high school experience, there has been a lot of ups and downs. We have overcome a lot, yet we did it."
Schaefer told her classmates they have grown so much in the last four years.
"During this time, we have learned to use our voice," she said. "We have learned how to express our voice in society. We have grown in ways not many classes have done. We started our journey 13 years ago, the first day of kindergarten. We held our mom's hand and we walked to class. Coos Bay schools are were we grew up."
As Schaefer concluded her speech, she told her classmates to remember what they have achieved.
"Take a minute and think of everything we've done together," Schaefer said. "There's so many things we will forget. Remember the little things from the last 13 years. Don't give up. No matter what life throws at you, you can do it."
Sydnie McCarty told her classmates to create a mosaic from their lives, with much of it filled from their high school years.
"I want you to look around at your classmates and lay down the tiles to make your own mosaic," McCarty said. "Know more is to come. Wherever you find yourselves, don't be afraid to take up space. It's yours to have."
Joshua Giacomini also addressed his classmates, saying his high school experience had been amazing.
He pointed out the success and fun he had playing football and competing with the speech and debate teams.
"Moving here to Coos Bay is one of the best things that's happened in my life," Giacomini said. "Congratulations to all of you. I hope you had as good a time as I have."
Ismael Rodriguez Cardoza also addressed his classmates, saying the Class of 2022 is leaving a legacy few can match.
"It was only four years ago that we started this strange journey," he said. "Bam, somehow we are seniors, we are graduates and we are leaving a legacy. Today is a sunny day. Today is a special day. Life is a movie, and we are the main characters."
Perhaps the biggest applause of the night came from the Class of 2022 when the guest staff speaker was announced. Art teacher Heidi Ositis took the stage as the seniors roared in approval.
"There is no 13th grade," Ositis told the students. "The K-12 timeline ends tonight. After tonight, your time is your own and your schedule is your own. It's officially up to you. Your timeline is yours and you don't have to compare it to anyone else."
Ositis told the students a lesson they learned in school, there are goods and bads, will continue. Importantly, she said, both are needed in life.
"For every low, there's an equal high up there," Ositis said. "Without the lows, the highs are not near as good. It's not just about the highs and lows, it's about the twists and turns."
Using her life as an example, Ositis told the students there is no single path to happiness. She said she has tried many jobs, different careers and different educational opportunities.
She was taking psychiatry courses in college when she took an art class as an elective. Five years ago, she found her true calling as an art teacher at Marshfield.
"It is never too late to start over," Ositis said. "It is never too late to pack it up and go in a completely different direction. It might be scary, it might be hard, but you can do it."
And a few minutes later, the Class of 2022 did just that as each student walked to the stage and received their diploma from Ashton. One journey came to a close, while new ones were just beginning.
