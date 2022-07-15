Edie Rose Clarke, of Coos Bay, was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2022 dean’s list.
Clarke, whose major is listed as Ballet BFA and Health and Kinesiology BS, was among more than 8,900 students named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace.
In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success, and securing resources in support of core missions.
