PORTLAND — On Monday, March 2, 44-year-old Gary Peck of Clark County was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for his role in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the greater Portland metropolitan area.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Peck is the 10th and final defendant sentenced for crimes associated with the scheme, which took place from February 2017 to February 2018.
Jonathan Dominic Coons, 41, of Vancouver, Wash., who was the scheme’s leader and organizer, was sentenced last year on Jan. 25 to 75 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
According to court documents, Coons, Peck and their co-conspirators manufactured more than 1,100 counterfeit credit and debit cards and used them throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho, said the press release.
The group created the counterfeit cards by embossing stolen credit card and other identifying information on gift cards purchased or stolen from stores. Individuals residing in Canada and Australia were identified as the majority of people who had their stolen information used by the group.
“The group used the counterfeit credit and debit cards to purchase various items including hotels, rental cars, and merchandise they would in turn sell online or trade for illegal narcotics,” said the press release. “The group would organize ‘shopping’ trips, working their way along Interstate 5 and stopping at various shopping centers to use the counterfeit cards. They structured these trips to maximize their use of the cards and avoid detection by law enforcement.”
At the time of the investigation, local law enforcement officers obtained and executed a search warrant on Peck and co-defendant Dawn Szabo’s shared residence. Szabo, 42, of Clark County was also involved in the scheme and participated in many of the group’s “shopping” trips. Peck and Szabo’s resident was used as a flophouse where the co-conspirators planned the scheme, manufactured the counterfeit cards and used drugs, said the press release.
The Vancouver Police Department with assistance from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon Rachel K. Sowray and Scott E. Bradford prosecuted the case.
“If you or someone you know believes you have been the victim of an identity theft crime, please contact HSI at 866-347-2423,” said the press release. “You can also submit a tip online by visiting: www.ice.gov/webform/hsi-tip-form.”
“The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice. Learn more about the history of our agency at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.”
Sentenced defendants include:
- Jonathan Dominic Coons—75 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Mikayla Brewington, 26, of Clark County—54 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Samantha Rudd, 25, of Multnomah County, Oregon—54 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Dawn Szabo—52 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Bryce Sfetku, 30, of Clark County—48 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Sarah Epley, 42, of Multnomah County—36 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Courtney Foster, 36, of Multnomah County—36 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Gary Peck—36 months in prison and 3 years’ supervised release
- Kevin Leighty, 36, of Multnomah County—30 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Kimberly Patterson, 33, of Multnomah County—24 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
